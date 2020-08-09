© Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Rioters attacked a Portland police building in a residential neighborhood on Friday night and stormed onto people's private property when law enforcement officials repelled their attack and flushed them out of the area.One homeowner came outside and repeatedly yelled at the rioters, who were trespassing on his property, telling them: "Get the f*** off my property!""As this criminal activity occurred, the crowd also blocked all lanes of traffic on East Burnside Street, not allowing vehicles to pass by. Several people in this group wore helmets and gas masks as well as carried shields," the department said in a statement. "Because of the criminal behavior occurring in the group, public address announcements were made declaring the event an unlawful assembly."The department said that certain rioters wore ballistic body armor, and that at least one was arrested for shining a laser at a law enforcement helicopter.