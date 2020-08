© ITEP

President Trump promised to enact a variety of financial policies through executive action amid the coronavirus pandemic if Congress fails to negotiate a federal aid package.On Friday night, the president delivered an unexpected press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey,Among those policies includeuntil at least the end of 2020,until the end of the year, and"If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need," Trump said.Earlier in the day,However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintains that White House officials were asking for an insufficient amount of funds for coronavirus relief. "I told them: Come back when you are ready to give us a higher number," Pelosi told reporters.