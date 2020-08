© AP/US Navy Erica Bechard



A U.S. warship and military aircraft were spotted traveling southwest from Japan towards China yesterday afternoon, in what some fear is a growing escalation of aggression towards Beijing. A Boeing P-8A Poseidon (hex code AE68A2), an anti-submarine aircraft appeared to be working in conjunction with theEarlier in the day, an Air Force Northrop Grumman E-8C reconnaissance plane (hex code AE1492) and a Navy Lockheed Martin EP-3E (hex code AE1D8A) reconnaissance aircraftThe moves are believed by Chinese experts to be information gathering operations, attempting to track the positions of Chinese submarines and to pinpoint Chinese coastal defenses as the United States increases the tension on Beijing.The U.S. military is currently conducting extensive wargames with Japan and Australia in the Philippine Sea, aimed at better training those involved for a future war with China. Those wargames do not appear to be a part of the maneuvers off of China's coast. Defense Secretary Mark Esper recently accused the People's Liberation Army as "continuing its aggressive behavior in the East and South China Seas," stating thatLast week, the Trump administration ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston to close, claiming it was a hub of spying activity. Diplomats and embassy staff were jeered and heckled as they left for the final time, The Guardian reporting thatGoing further, Florida Senator Rick Scott recently claimed every Chinese citizen in the U.S. is a Communist spy, arguing that foreign students should be treated with extreme suspicion.American policymakers increasingly see China as a threat to U.S. hegemony.This has been continued by Trump, who has consistently portrayed China as a U.S. enemy.The government has also attempted to shift both domestic and international blame for the COVID-19 pandemic onto China, Trump missing no opportunity to call it the "Wuhan China Virus." The president has even committed the U.S. to leave the World Health Organization over its refusal to comply with censuring China.While there has been no active fighting,Last month asympathetic to China and its government, while"I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we're looking at," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News.The negative media coverage appears to have had a profound impact on public opinion. Just nine years ago, Americans' views on China were strongly favorable, but a recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center found that a record 66 percent of the country now hold negative opinions about the country, only a quarter continuing to hold China in high regard.While the activities of the U.S. military are noteworthy and potentially inflammatory, they are not unique. Indeed,Describing it as a "freedom of navigation operation,"with some postulating that the move was an attempt to gain information on the country's coastal defenses in the light of an oft-rumored possible invasion, something President Trump reportedly stated would be a "really cool" thing to do.While anti-war activists everywhere will hope otherwise, recent events suggest he may have been on to something.