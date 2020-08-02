President Donald Trump criticized America's top billionaires on Saturday for massively increasing their net worth during the coronavirus pandemic.The president shared a Business Insider video showing the net worth of wealthy CEOs like Amazon's Jeff Bezos, whose net worth rose by an estimated $48 billion from March to June. The video lists billionaires such asboosting his net worth of $2.5 billion, whilenet worth increased by $15.7 billion,increased by $5 billion, andincreased by $17.2 billion.This is the first time the president has indicated that a growing wealth disparity was a problem in the United States that needed to be fixed.The nine-minute video focuses on how the wealthy typically receive big financial profits during times of economic crisis and experience big tax cuts and breaks and store their money in offshore accounts.The video also proposes forming a Pandemic Profiteering Oversight Committee, more regulations to keep billionaires from offshoring their profits, including an emergency ten percent millionaire income surtax, a wealth tax, a progressive estate tax, and dramatic federal spending on charities.