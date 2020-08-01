© Sergei Gapon/AFP



Russian mercenaries

where was the security service before and why are they raising this issue right before the election?"

'Social hostility'

Supporters of the president's top election rival rally in Minsk despite an increasing crackdown on the opposition.Tens of thousands of supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko's top election rival have rallied in the Belarusian capital Minsk despite an increasing crackdown on the opposition.Protesters waved flags and balloons emblazoned with the opposition's campaign symbols - a victory sign, a clenched fist, and a heart. "Change!" - read one of the placards.The human rights organisation Vyasna said at least 63,000 people had turned out.Earlier on Thursday, Belarus investigators accused Tikhanovskaya's husband, blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, and another prominent critic, Mikola Statkevich, of working together with Russian mercenaries to plot mass unrest before the August 9 election.Both Tikhanovsky and Statkevich were jailed in the run-up to the polls.The accusation that they were involved with Russian mercenaries was just the latest twist inBelarusian authorities on Wednesday arrested 33 Russian "militants" on a mission to destabilise the country.The arrests sparked an apparent crisis in ties with ally Moscow which denied any involvement.Belarusian authorities say the arrested men are members of the Wagner group, a shadowy military contractor reportedly controlled by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin that promotes Moscow's interests in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.Addressing her supporters at the rally, Tikhanovskaya, 37, said authorities were "ruining" not only her husband's life but of all political prisoners."The situation involving the fighters is very scary," she said to shouts of "freedom".She denied that the opposition was collaborating with the Russians to stage an uprising."People, what revolution? We want honest elections," said Tikhanovskaya, who has emerged as Lukashenko's top rival after main would-be candidates were jailed."I have a question:Investigators opened a criminal case against "Tikhanovsky, Statkevich and 33 arrested Russian citizens"."They acted together," spokesman Sergei Kabakovich told the AFP news agency.An investigative committee also said another criminal probe had been launched against Tikhanovsky for inciting "social hostility" and calling for violence against police.Tikhanovsky, 41, is a popular blogger, who has nicknamed Lukashenko the "cockroach".Statkevich, 63, challenged Lukashenko in a 2010 election and was sentenced to six years in prison afterwards.Lukashenko's top election rival, former banker Viktor Babaryko, has been accused of financial crimes and also jailed.Moscow denied any involvement.The Russian foreign ministry said its nationals were transiting through Belarus because they worked for a Belarus company, adding that they were en route to Istanbul.