© AP



'Frustrations' With Germany

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told lawmakers that the United States intends to impose sanctions on firms that continue to help Russia build a natural-gas pipeline to Europe as he sought to dispel concerns about Washington's commitment to halt the controversial project.Pompeo told a senate hearing on July 30, adding:The State Department and Treasury Department "have made very clear in our conversations with those who have equipment therefor continuing to work on completion of the pipeline," he said.The United States opposes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would run under the Baltic Sea and double Russia's direct natural gas exports to Germany while bypassing Ukraine. Washington claims the pipeline would increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas while also hurting Ukraine, which stands to lose billions of dollars in gas-transit fees.Work on the nearly $11 billion project, which is more than 90 percent complete, was halted in December after theforcing Swiss-based AllSeas to pull out.Pompeo earlier in the month announced thatamid signs that Russia was taking steps to complete the project.During the July 30 hearing, Senator Ted Cruz (Republican-Texas) said he had discussed Nord Stream 2 in "considerable depth" with President Donald Trump a day earlier during their trip to Western Texas, a major energy producing region.as it opens the possibility of more U.S. liquefied-natural-gas exports to Europe.Cruz said Trump expressed "frustrations" with the leadership of Germany, which continues to support the Nord Stream 2 project.U.S.-German relations have suffered under Trump, who recently announced he would be pulling about 12,500 troops from the country.