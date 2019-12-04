© Global Look Press / Stefan Sauer



Berlin will consider countermeasures if the US imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2, the pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany, the head of the Bundestag's Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy has said.chairman Klaus Ernst said in an interview to RIA Novosti, adding that the threat of sanctions is unacceptable., according to the Bundestag member. Washington has been gradually boosting LNG shipments to Europe, while consistently demonizing the Russian pipeline, with US officials alleging that Moscow is building it to use energy as "leverage over Europe."However, those 'warnings' failed to stop Russian energy giant Gazprom's European partners from participating in the construction of the massive new pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. In late October, Denmark granted long-anticipated permission for Nord Stream 2 to pass through its waters, eliminating one of the main hurdles for the project.Washington has long been looking to kill the energy project.Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, told Defense News. "If we're going to stop it, and we think we can stop it with sanctions,, we have every reason to believe and hope that when we sanction them they're going to take it seriously because it will cost them dearly."