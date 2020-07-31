© REUTERS / Morteza Nikoubazl



Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said his country won't cave in to US demands to stop developing ballistic missiles and a nuclear industry, saying Tehran is capable to stand up to Washington's "bullying.", in a televised address on the occasion of the Islamic holy day of Eid al-Adha."The sanctions are a crime against the Iranian nation," he said. "They may seem to target the establishment, but in fact they hurt the entire nation."Khamenei said despite all the US effort, Iran won't stop producing ballistic missiles for its defense or develop its nuclear industry.he assured viewers.The US is pursuing a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, saying it is necessary to force it to behave "like a normal country." The policy was adopted by the Donald Trump administration in a U-turn from what his predecessor, Barack Obama, had done.The change required Washington to withdraw from a 2015 agreement, which was signed by Iran, five world leading nations and the EU, and promised Iran relief from sanctions, as well as business opportunities, in exchange for accepting restrictions on its nuclear program. The Obama administration touted it as a way to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, an ambition that Tehran denies ever having.In the speech,