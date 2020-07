Concerns over rushed process

Crime lab reportedly tampered with handgun

Attorney has argued state's castle law shields couple from prosecution.Mark and Patricia McCloskey made national headlines at the end of June when they confronted a mob of protesters outside of their home on Portland Place, a wealthy private street west of downtown St. Louis.Photos and videos of the couple holding firearms and in some cases brandishing those firearms at the crowd went globally viral. St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner charged the pair on July 20 with "flourishing" their guns in an unlawful manner.Those observations were recorded in a little over a dozen pages of notes as part of a followup investigation into the incident. One source inside the department said the notes are currently under review as part of the larger investigation.It is unclear if those notes have been shared internally with any other public officials or law enforcement. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Hinckley have not publicly disclosed the existence of the alleged notes. The circuit attorney's office declined via email to comment on the matter, citing the pending status of the case.Supreme Court precedent, known as the "Brady rule," dictates that prosecutors are required to turn over exculpatory evidence to defense attorneys in the course of prosecuting a case. Joel Schwartz, the McCloskeys' defense attorney, confirmed to Just the News last week that he had not received standard procedural paperwork from the prosecutors, including the notes detailing the observations of the video footage."Having not seen any documents, I do not want to make any comment at this time," he said.Police department spokeswoman Michelle Wooding, meanwhile, declined comment. "Since warrant[s] have been issued, we would not comment or provide any additional information," she said via email.The claim of at least one firearm in the crowd comes alongside concerns that the circuit attorney's office pressed the prosecution of the case against the McCloskeys in the fraught political atmosphere that has arisen amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests."Everything fast-forwarded to: Get this report done, and let's charge these people," one of the police department sources said, claiming that the circuit attorney's office gave itself "a first-hand integral role" in effectively directing the investigation.Among the indications that the prosecutor's office was scrambling to quickly move the investigation forward was a voicemail from Hinckley to a department officer, obtained by Just the News, in which Hinckley evinces significant frustration at an apparent delay in the charging process."We need to straighten this out. Because I'm about done with this crap," Hinckley says in the message.Apart from butting heads with the police department, Hinckley reportedly ordered Patricia McCloskey's gun disassembled as part of a forensic analysis of the firearm.The gun "was reassembled properly, test fired and functioned as designed," the documents state.Hinckley subsequently declared that the gun was "readily capable of lethal use," a necessary factor in the charges brought against Patricia McCloskey.Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has moved to dismiss Gardner's case against the McCloskeys, while Gov. Mike Parson has stated that he will pardon the couple if they are convicted of the charges.