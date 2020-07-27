Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border continued to rise on Monday, after a weekend of cross-border fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.
The recent tensions have been the focus of Israeli and Palestinian media in recent days, as it marks the most intense period of fighting between the two adversaries in almost a year.
Israeli forces shelled a number of targets across the border on Monday after Hezbollah reportedly fired a guided missile at an Israeli vehicle in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms area, Reuters reported.
Following Israeli media reports of an exchange of fire in the area on Monday, an Israeli military spokesman said that Israeli troops had "thwarted an infiltration attempt" by Hezbollah forces in the area, which has been a source of conflict between Israel and Lebanon for decades.
The Shebaa farms area is a strip of land, spanning just 14 kilometers in length, located along the border of Lebanon and Syria, inside the boundaries of Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Along with the Golan Heights, Israel has occupied the Shebaa farms area since 1967.
The alleged infiltration attempt of Hezbollah fighters into the area is suspected to be in retaliation over the death of a Hezbollah fighter that was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria last week.
While Hezbollah leaders have largely dismissed the possibility of a full-blown war between Hezbollah and Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset that "the military is prepared for every scenario. "
"Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the responsibility for any attack from Lebanese territory," Netanyahu said.
As of Monday evening, Lebanese and Israeli reports seemed to indicate that cross-border fire had come to a halt, though Israel's northern territory remained on high alert, and military reinforcements remained deployed in the area.
