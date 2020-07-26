This was truly one of the most surreal days of my life. From delivering newspapers out of my astrovan to interviewing the leader of the free world at the White House. What a long, strange trip it's been. I don't care what your politics are this was an opportunity that couldn't be turned on. I still can't believe it happened to be honest.PS - I obviously know Dan was mad that I didn't consult him about this interview first and if I had to do it over again I obviously would have told him I was going beforehand. That was a mistake by me. But we've talked about it and we're fine. This is a 10 year marriage with him, KFC and Kmarko. This wasn't our first disagreement and it won't be our last. But guess what? Big Cat, Barstool and I are all trending globally right now. The entire country is talking about us. That's exactly how I like it.Pageviews Out.