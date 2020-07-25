© FILE PHOTO Reuters / Baz Ratner

Israeli helicopters have attacked multiple Syrian Army positions in southern Syria, in retaliation to several projectiles fired towards the Golan Heights. At least two people were injured in the strikes.The strikes targeted a number of observation posts late on Friday night, the IDF has confirmed, noting it had struck "intelligence gathering means" of the Syrian military. The attack hit three outposts located in Quneitra around 11pm local time and left two people injured with "minor wounds," the Syrian Defense Ministry said.Footage purporting to show the aftermath of one of the strikes has circulated on social media, which appears to depict a large fire, though the exact location of the blaze is unclear. Syrian media also reported "fires in the forests" following the attacks.the IDF said in a tweet.Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said that "explosions were heard adjacent to the security fence from the Syrian side of Israel's northern border," and that some "damage to a civilian building and an Israeli vehicle was likely caused by fragments." Insisting Damascus was "responsible for today's shooting" while claiming sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, the IDF vowed to "respond vigorously" to any attacks against Israel.