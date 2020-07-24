locusts
© REUTERS / Baz Ratner
With the largest floods in memory in both Japan and China, a 1200 year old tree falls at a Shinto Shrine and a 1200 year old bridge in China is washed away. This portends a 1000+ year cycle is occurring as comet NeoWise sweeps through the sky. South African game parks now selling game animal meat to raise money and locusts swarms are following the massive floods in western China's Yunnan Province leaving stubs of this seasons crops.


