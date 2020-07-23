© Chinatopix Via AP



The largest floods in the last 400 years are beginning to overwhelm China's central cities and surrounding grain growing and agriculture zones. At present 100+ million people will need to evacuate. With the unfathomable losses of food production, China will need to go on a buying spree unlike the world has ever seen for food imports. This will start with rice from Asia and move to every continent. The images in the video will give you an idea of the situation, and the precarious events our world will witness. Gold, silver, cryptocurrency, how will China pay for it all?