Puppet Masters
Ex-President Correa of Ecuador sentenced to 8 years in prison in bribery case; court dismisses appeal
RT
Tue, 21 Jul 2020 00:06 UTC
Correa and 17 other Ecuadorian officials were charged and convicted in absentia back in April, on charges of accepting bribes and spending them on political campaigning. The former president's appeal was dismissed on Monday and he was sentenced to eight year in prison.
Reacting to the verdict on Twitter, Correa said such a decision "was expected" while branding the whole case against him "ridiculous." He also denounced the court decision as "one of the darkest pages" in Ecuador's history.
The former president has repeatedly claimed the charges were based on "fraudulent" evidence and were part of a political campaign launched by his opponents to prevent him from running for the presidential office once again. Ecuador is expected to hold both presidential and parliamentary elections next year. Correa's sentence disqualifies him from running for any public office for 25 years.
Ecuador's National Electoral Council also suspended several political parties on Sunday, citing some "irregularities" in their registration process. Among them was the Force of Social Commitment (FCS) party that supports Correa. All four parties were given ten days to defend themselves, in a process that could see them losing the right to participate in the next year's elections.
Correa ran Ecuador from 2007 to 2017, and is known among other things for giving political asylum to WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange. He later moved to Belgium and currently hosts a talk show on RT Spanish.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile shut down Trump campaign texting program
- Capitalism may not survive 2020 global crisis, which will cut deeper and last longer than many predict
- Grab a shovel, America! This election season the fake news, hoaxes, tell-all books are flowing fast down the pipe
- Russia report: Inquiry into potential Brexit vote interference rejected by UK government
- Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
- Egypt's parliament approves deployment of troops to secure 'western front' and intervene in Libyan war
- Ex-President Correa of Ecuador sentenced to 8 years in prison in bribery case; court dismisses appeal
- Portland: Report: camouflaged Feds grab vandals - and protesters? - carted off in unmarked vans
- Waterspout hits Sochi, Russia
- 'Education' or 'child abuse'? Wife of ex-Clinton adviser tells parents to WATCH PORN WITH KIDS, igniting internet while MSM promotes her
- Florida county 'mask-at-home' order draws bewilderment and outrage before authorities say it only applies to guests
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Facebook suspends anti-mask group for spreading COVID-19 misinformation
- Three nomads and hundreds of animals killed by lightning strike in Surankote, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: When systems break down people and commerce migrate
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Best of the Web: Engdahl: Is America's 'second wave' of coronavirus a political hoax?
- Monty Python's classic 'The Life of Brian' relentlessly mocked Christianity. Now we must do the same thing to the Church of Woke
- St. Louis couple who defended home from BLM protesters charged with felony weapons count - UPDATE
- 'Campfires' on the Sun revealed by Solar Orbiters first images
- Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile shut down Trump campaign texting program
- Grab a shovel, America! This election season the fake news, hoaxes, tell-all books are flowing fast down the pipe
- Russia report: Inquiry into potential Brexit vote interference rejected by UK government
- Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
- Egypt's parliament approves deployment of troops to secure 'western front' and intervene in Libyan war
- Ex-President Correa of Ecuador sentenced to 8 years in prison in bribery case; court dismisses appeal
- Facebook suspends anti-mask group for spreading COVID-19 misinformation
- Best of the Web: Engdahl: Is America's 'second wave' of coronavirus a political hoax?
- 'Russian agent' or Steele's patsy? 'Revealed' identity of primary sub-source for Russiagate dossier sparks fresh speculation
- Caesar Act: Protecting or destroying Syrian 'civilians'?
- SOTT Focus: Alleged Salas Family Assailant Previously Worked for US/Israeli Intelligence-Linked Firm
- SOTT Focus: GloboCap Über Alles
- Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks while endorsing it as a 'patriotic act'
- Trump Chief of Staff: Indictments expected from Durham probe
- Bolivian coup government calls for another Canada-backed foreign intervention in its presidential elections
- Powerful people make money off Russophobia
- Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel
- Israeli strikes in Syria: Iran reveals extent of losses & warns Tel Aviv
- Media aghast Trump won't pledge to 'accept' 2020 election result - as Hillary yet to admit her 2016 loss was legit
- UK government admits Test and Trace is unlawful
- Capitalism may not survive 2020 global crisis, which will cut deeper and last longer than many predict
- Portland: Report: camouflaged Feds grab vandals - and protesters? - carted off in unmarked vans
- 'Education' or 'child abuse'? Wife of ex-Clinton adviser tells parents to WATCH PORN WITH KIDS, igniting internet while MSM promotes her
- Florida county 'mask-at-home' order draws bewilderment and outrage before authorities say it only applies to guests
- Monty Python's classic 'The Life of Brian' relentlessly mocked Christianity. Now we must do the same thing to the Church of Woke
- St. Louis couple who defended home from BLM protesters charged with felony weapons count - UPDATE
- BLM activist says white men are 'common enemy', 'we need to get rid of them'
- Israeli judge acquits two security officers involved in killing innocent man: It's okay to murder, as long as you think they might be someone else
- Iranian government releases about 36,000 prisoners as part of 'fight against COVID-19'
- BLM activist at Texas A&M left racist notes on his own car in viral hate crime hoax
- Tucker Carlson: NY Times threatening to reveal where I live -- 'to hurt us, to injure my wife and kids '
- Associated Press says it will capitalize Black but not white
- Seattle authorities surprised as rioters smash Amazon, Starbucks, Walgreens
- UK expects 1.3 million lockdown related job losses as furlough scheme ends
- California: Redwood City scrubs Black Lives Matter mural after Trump supporter asks to paint 'MAGA 2020' on same street
- Protester dubbed 'Naked Athena' faces off with Portland police
- 'Why didn't they help my son?' Mother of black teen slain in Seattle's disbanded CHOP zone to slap city with wrongful death suit
- Fox stars Tucker Carlson & Sean Hannity face sexual harassment allegations, former host Ed Henry accused of rape in new lawsuit
- Best of the Web: Why no one can EVER 'recover from Covid-19' in England
- How COVID-19 fatality reports are distorting the data on daily death rates
- Ancient tombs and hundreds of objects dating back to 'golden age' in Chinese history unearthed at Silk Road origin
- Eugenics in high school history: Failure to confront the past
- Hyksos invasion of ancient Egypt debunked in new study
- The American who restored Hagia Sophia's ancient mosaics to their former glory
- Oldest evidence of cranial deformation in Eurasia found, skull is 11,000 years old
- 'Huge' Iron Age religious structures detected at Navan Fort, Ireland
- NATO before NATO: British and French joint aggressions in the mid-19th century
- Kissinger's reverence for the 1815 Congress of Vienna: A masterkey into universal history
- 1.4-million-year-old hand ax crafted from hippo leg bone adds to Homo erectus' known toolkit
- Most ancient evidence of horsemanship in the bronze age discovered
- The revelations of Wikileaks, No. 8 destroys the myth it published nothing on Israel, Syria
- The Dyatlov Pass incident: Investigators claim they've found the true cause behind the mysterious deaths in 1959 - did they?
- How John D. Rockefeller founded modern medicine and killed natural cures
- Neolithic henge and Iron Age 'mystery' murder victim found in Wendover, England
- Origins of string revealed by ancient seashells
- Unifying spirit between East and West: Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), Jesuit painter in the Forbidden City
- Unprecedented 4,200-year-old rock art etching of animal herd found in Golan Heights dolmen
- Dark Forces: How to take back control of your mind
- Mysteries of Americas earliest inhabitants revealed deep inside Yucatan caves
- Genome studies support influence of Native Americans on Polynesians
- 'Campfires' on the Sun revealed by Solar Orbiters first images
- Expanding Earth? New theory on how Earth's tectonic plates may have formed
- United Arab Emirates launches probe to Mars, communication established
- Dogs may use Earth's magnetic field to take shortcuts
- Venus found to have active volcano-like structures on its surface
- Best of the Web: The truth according to social justice: A review of 'Cynical Theories'
- Astronomers have identified asteroids of interstellar origin inhabiting the solar system
- Biosphere 2: What happens when you seal eight people in a giant bubble?
- Giant Martian lava caves could be prime location to find alien life and house human colonies
- Best of the Web: "COVID Vaccines" and "Genetically Modified Humans"
- Iconic 'dark side' of the moon photo turns 5 years old
- High iron levels linked to shorter lifespan
- New insight into the origin of water and oil on the earth
- UK may have sufficient herd immunity to COVID-19, says Oxford academic's study
- The COVID-19 panic shows us why science needs skeptics
- Great Comet? NEOWISE has sprouted synchronic bands
- 'No one had seen anything like this': Rogue star suspected as scientists see black hole's corona disappear & rebuild in real-time
- Bright Nova Reticuli 2020 discovered by astronomer
- Bacteria with metal diet discovered by microbiologists
- The Surveillance State: How to disappear
- Waterspout hits Sochi, Russia
- Three nomads and hundreds of animals killed by lightning strike in Surankote, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: When systems break down people and commerce migrate
- Giant swarm of flying ants spotted from space over UK
- 8 killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal - at least 23 dead in 5 days
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Summer snow, 500-year storms & volcanoes - natures alert
- China blows up dam on Yangtze river tributary to ease epic flooding
- Tunisia floods due to heavy rains
- Elephant crushes scholar to death in Sri Lanka - 121 people killed in 2019 - "The trend is getting worse"
- Death toll from the flash flood in South Sulawesi, Indonesia rises to at least 36 with 40 still missing
- Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India - a month earlier than normal
- Oman floods due to heavy rains
- Houses crumble as drain in Delhi overflows after heavy rain
- Italy's deadly Stromboli volcano suddenly explodes again without warning
- Dead humpback whale found floating offshore near Montauk, New York - 4th for Long Island since April
- 10 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, India - 160 such deaths in 3 weeks for the state
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Global AI surveillance "climate tracing" of all activity via emissions data
- China: At least 14 dead as Yangtze river rises 50 feet above flood level - 33 other rivers at record levels
- Shark pulls 10-year-old boy from boat, attacks him off the coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Best of the Web: African continent is breaking apart, new ocean will flood over the Afar region
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- Best of the Web: Conclusive proof — Masks do not inhibit viral spread
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- Operation Warp Speed: U.S. Troops will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine
- 48 confirmed Ebola cases in Congo, WHO declares it an 'active outbreak'
- New research finds CBD reduces severe lung inflammation associated with Covid-19
- People with familial hypercholesterolemia should eliminate carbs, not saturated fat, study suggests
- THL: School and daycare closures had little impact on kids' Covid cases
- Best of the Web: Wearing masks - A sledgehammer to health
- As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers confirmed to have immunity and no side effects
- Best of the Web: Mask-erade: COVID-1984 and evidence-free compulsory masking
- Feds in hazmat suits raid Humble's 'Apostolic church' in Florida, seize 22 gallons of toxic MMS touted as 'coronavirus cure'
- 'Unknown pneumonia' sweeping Kazakhstan that's deadlier than coronavirus - Chinese embassy
- Best of the Web: No second-wave of coronavirus in Russia, head of Genomic Engineering Lab in Moscow explains why
- Canada: Health experts press Ottawa for a more 'balanced approach' to tackling COVID-19 pandemic
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
Quote of the Day
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
Recent Comments
I need to donn my covid mask, and visit wallyworld for some popcorn, as this election will be one for the books...Or the final chapter?
Exciting prospect, being forced to get sick, attracting every parasite out there with heavy metals and a weakened immune system, people with the...
Of course it's a hoax... THE ENTIRE THING HAS BEEN A HOAX. Never has there been the push for testing for a virus. Never has there been such a...
In Arkansas we just seen a governor mandate for all citizens to wear facemasks in public. Meanwhile, my stepson is nearing the end of his 2wk...
Anyone with a small amount of curiosity should have expected all of this. It's the same thing since millennia. Nothing has changed. To conquer the...
Comment: Sounds like a major power play is unfolding.
See also: