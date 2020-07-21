© Reuters/Eric Vidal



Ecuador's National Court of Justice has turned down an appeal filed by former president Rafael Correa in an "aggravated bribery" case, upholding the eight-year sentence that Correa has called politically motivated.Correa and 17 other Ecuadorian officials wereback in April, on charges of accepting bribes and spending them on political campaigning. The former president's appeal was dismissed on Monday and he was sentenced to eight year in prison.Reacting to the verdict on Twitter,The former president has repeatedly claimed the charges were based on "fraudulent" evidence and were part of a political campaign launched by his opponents to prevent him from running for the presidential office once again. Ecuador is expected to hold both presidential and parliamentary elections next year.Ecuador's National Electoral Councilon Sunday, citing some "irregularities" in their registration process.Correa ran Ecuador from 2007 to 2017, and is