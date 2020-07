Syrian air defenses have engagedstate media reported. Footage circulating onlineDamascus came under an apparent missile strike late on Monday. Sirens were heard across the city, while air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles.Several videos from the scene show projectiles streaking through the sky.No information on potential casualties and damage on the ground has emerged so far.Syria's capital city, as well as other locations across the country, routinely come under mysterious missile strikes. While the Syrian government attributes such attacks to Israel, Tel Aviv rarely comments on its involvement.In a rare exception, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu last year openly bragged about his military carrying out "hundreds" of air strikes on the Syrian territory, citing the need to prevent Iran from entrenching there. Syria hosts a number of Iranian military advisers, who have been invited by Damascus to help the country in its fight against international terrorism.