You want to change the system? I get that. You want to break the system? You better win. Because, if you don't, the system is going to break you.

Bloomberg's 'Covid conversation' with an anonymous billionaire might have intended to humanize the rich in a time of unprecedented social upheaval, but the subject's clueless callousness will likely fuel class resentment.Bloomberg reporter Max Abelson interviewed the richest person he knew the day the World Health Organization declared a pandemic back in March, explaining that he "thought someone so well-connected might know what was going on." The mystery tycoon's response? "What the f**k, I'm not worried."As more Americans than ever before face joblessness, poverty, and a prolonged recession sparked by the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg apparently thought its readers needed to understand how the outbreak is going for the .01 percent. The super-wealthy have been making money hand over fist - $368 billion in the two months after lockdowns began in mid-March alone - while their countrymen flounder."Now if you're on a bus and you start sneezing, everybody gets upset," the tycoon complains at one point, only for Abelson to ask if he really takes the bus. "No," he admits. His obliviousness is almost comical while speaking with a contractor building him yet another house, seeming shocked the builder can't afford to take unlimited time off to obey lockdown orders, and he repeatedly gripes that regular Americans forbidden from reopening their businesses by emergency orders expect to be paid for "not working."Yet this caricature of a Wall Street fat cat has a virtuous core, the reader is told. After New York City shuts down and the billionaire scurries away to join his family in their country house, bravely (in Abelson's telling, at least) forsaking his staff to do the shopping himself, he resists the temptation to "hop in his private jet and escape."The billionaire also confirms the media's narrative about the Trump administration prioritizing the economy over health, insisting the two are mutually exclusive. "By focusing on the economy, a lot of people are going to get sick. And if we focus on public health, a lot of people are going to lose their jobs," he states, complaining that it's an unpopular thing to say.So, it seems, is any shred of self-awareness. Denying income inequality has increased, he blames social media for letting "everybody know about it" and suggests the have-nots should stop blaming the system. At the same time, he insists it's "easy to change" that system - but cautions that trying to do anything more and failing could be fatal.What seems on the surface to be an effort at humanizing the .01 percent, whose hoarding of the world's resources has been increasingly called out as one of the chief problems humanity faces, in fact comes off as a subtle call to grab the pitchforks, especially concluding on such a naked threat from "the system."