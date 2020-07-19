In the following video, she questions what it is to be human. Why? Because the so-called "COVID" vaccines deploy recombinant DNA/RNA technology that "rewrites" the genetic code much as Monsanto, for example, rewrites the genetic code of tomato and other seeds.
Genetically-modified organisms can be patented and owned. Monsanto owns the GMO seeds. Once DNA vaccines are used on humans — and it has never been done before — humans could possibly be "owned". We could in theory be "patented".
None of this has been discussed at length, and very little about this is known publicly.
No randomized placebo-controlled trials have been conducted. Vaccine manufacturers are exempt from these and many other safeguards.
In 2010, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) admitted that this type of technology can be used to "enhance and subvert" humans at a genetic level.
Hydrogel nanotechnology is injected beneath the skin. It can interface with cell phones and Artificial Intelligence to monitor basically everything within the body, including anxieties, emotions, ovulations, vitamins etc. etc.
Once implanted, the technology spreads throughout the body. Scientists do not know how this affects our DNA.
Recombinant RNA and DNA technology will, argues Dr. Madej, cause permanent and unknown genetic changes in a person's body.
Will it create a new species and destroy an old one?
