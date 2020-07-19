"enhance and subvert" humans at a genetic level.

Dr. Carrie Madej is an osteopathic-trained internal medicine physician.In the following video, she questions what it is to be human. Why? Because the so-called "COVID" vaccines deploy recombinant DNA/RNA technology that "rewrites" the genetic code much as Monsanto, for example, rewrites the genetic code of tomato and other seeds.Genetically-modified organisms can be patented and owned. Monsanto owns the GMO seeds. Once DNA vaccines are used on humans — and it has never been done before —None of this has been discussed at length, and very little about this is known publicly.No randomized placebo-controlled trials have been conducted.In 2010, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) admitted that this type of technology can be used toHydrogel nanotechnology is injected beneath the skin., including anxieties, emotions, ovulations, vitamins etc. etc.Once implanted, the technology spreads throughout the body. Scientists do not know how this affects our DNA.Recombinant RNA and DNA technologyWill it create a new species and destroy an old one?