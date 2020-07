© Reuters / Henry Nicholls

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

Despite a huge public profile and ongoing media attention, BLM fails to identify a role for itself in combating the appalling number of deaths of young black males in London from incidents of knife crime. What's its purpose then?As pandemic lockdown restrictions were eased in London, it was very much business as usual - including the deaths by stabbing of three young black men in the English capital in the past week alone.The loss of black sons, brothers, fathers and husbands continues unabated, pausing momentarily while society was in lockdown, then grimly resuming once we were all free to leave our homes.It was all over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a city nearly 4,000 miles away on another continent.Which is strange. Because you would think that this outrageous resumption of seemingly endless knife crime on black people that has blighted London and elsewhere for years would be something BLM could really get its teeth into. In fact, it would be welcome to help, because no one else seems to have got to grips with it.The organisation now has a profile it could only have imagined six months ago, and it has the ear of a public ready to burst into action. Just say the word!Well, here's a big opportunity. We're waiting. Some say the reason that there is no outrage is because the victims are black, and that because they are a minority, white people don't make a fuss about it.It's a typically ignorant social warrior's claim that just doesn't wash anymore. In widely diverse London, white British people have themselves actually been a minority for around 10 years now, and the voice of the capital speaks many languages.While it offers the promise of riches and social reinforcement to vulnerable young black males, not helped by communities riddled with economic deprivation, low school attendances and sub-par housing, this culture is one of death and misery.Gangs thrive on conflict, which leads to bravado, imagined slurs, machismo and over-the-top violence and reprisals.The efforts to even begin tackling this have so far been pretty disappointing. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has thrown buckets of money at the prevention of knife crime, but it is quite obviously not working.The problem his efforts have faced this year is that many of the initiatives are school-based, and kids haven't actually been in school for months and won't return until September. You can't teach lessons to empty classrooms.Build a powerbase of strong young minds, confident, articulate young black people who can establish their place in society in a positive way, creating an exciting new future where no one can ever deny that yes, indeed, black lives do matter.But what was BLM in the UK up to this week?Well there was time to kick up a fuss with Bristol Council by erecting a hastily created statue of a 21st century BLM protestor defiantly raising her fist on the empty plinth previously occupied by 17th-century merchant Edward Colston. But on the deaths of three black men in London? Nothing. Nada. Niente.It certainly did nothing for Jahreau Shepherd, Ahmed Yasin-Ali or Donnell Rhule.