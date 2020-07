© The Atlantic

The problem is that

White Fragility

is the prayer book for what can only be described as a cult.

The popular book aims to combat racism but talks down to Black people.I must admit that I had not gotten around to actually reading Robin DiAngelo's White Fragility until recently. But it was time to jump in. DiAngelo is an education professor and — most prominently today — a diversity consultant who argues that whites in America must face the racist bias implanted in them by a racist society. Their resistance to acknowledging this, she maintains, constitutes a "white fragility" that they must overcome in order for meaningful progress on both interpersonal and societal racism to happen.White Fragility was published in 2018 but jumped to the top of the New York Times best-seller list amid the protests following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing national reckoning about racism.Reading White Fragility is rather like attending a diversity seminar. DiAngelo patiently lays out a rationale for white readers to engage in a self-examination that, she notes, will be awkward and painful. Her chapters are shortish, as if each were a 45-minute session. DiAngelo seeks to instruct.As such, a major bugbear for DiAngelo is the white American, often of modest education, who makes statements like I don't see color or asks questions like How dare you call me "racist"?DiAngelo has spent a very long time conducting diversity seminars in which whites, exposed to her catechism, regularly tell her — many while crying, yelling, or storming toward the exit — that she's insulting them and being reductionist. Yet none of this seems to have led her to look inward.An especially weird passage is where DiAngelo breezily decries the American higher-education system, in which, she says, no one ever talks about racism. "I can get through graduate school without ever discussing racism," she writes. "I can graduate from law school without ever discussing racism. I can get through a teacher-education program without ever discussing racism." I am mystified that DiAngelo thinks this laughably antique depiction reflects any period after roughly 1985. For example, an education-school curriculum neglecting racism in our times would be about as common as a home unwired for electricity.DiAngelo's depiction of white psychology shape-shifts according to what her dogma requires. On the one hand, she argues in Chapter 1 that white people do not see themselves in racial terms; therefore, they must be taught by experts like her of their whiteness. But for individuals who harbor so little sense of themselves as a group, the white people whom DiAngelo describes are oddly tribalist when it suits her narrative. "White solidarity," she writes in Chapter 4, "requires both silence about anything that exposes the advantages of the white population and tacit agreement to remain racially united in the protection of white supremacy." But if these people don't even know whiteness is a category, just what are they now suddenly defending?We must consider what is required to pass muster as a non-fragile white person. Refer to a "bad neighborhood," and you're using code for Black; call it a "Black neighborhood," and you're a racist; by DiAngelo's logic, you are not to describe such neighborhoods at all, even in your own head. You must not ask Black people about their experiences and feelings, because it isn't their responsibility to educate you. Instead, you must consult books and websites. Never mind that upon doing this you will be accused of holding actual Black people at a remove, reading the wrong sources, or drawing the wrong lessons from them. You must never cry in Black people's presence as you explore racism, not even in sympathy, because then all the attention goes to you instead of Black people. If you object to any of the "feedback" that DiAngelo offers you about your racism, you are engaging in a type of bullying "whose function is to obscure racism, protect white dominance, and regain white equilibrium."That is a pretty strong charge to make against people who, according to DiAngelo, don't even conceive of their own whiteness. But if you are white, make no mistake: You will never succeed in the "work" she demands of you. It is lifelong, and you will die a racist just as you will die a sinner.Remember also that you are not to express yourself except to say Amen. Namely, thou shalt not utter:I know people of color.I marched in the sixties.You are judging me.You don't know me.You are generalizing.I disagree.The real oppression is class.I just said one little innocent thing.Some people find offense where there is none.You hurt my feelings.I can't say anything right.Whites aren't even allowed to say, "I don't feel safe." Only Black people can say that. If you are white, you are solely to listen as DiAngelo tars you as morally stained. "Now breathe," she counsels to keep you relaxed as you undergo this. She does stress that she is not dealing with a good/bad dichotomy and that your inner racist does not make you a bad person. But with racism limned as such a gruesome spiritual pollution, harbored by individuals moreover entrapped in a society within which they exert racism merely by getting out of bed, the issue of gray zones seems beside the point. By the end, DiAngelo has white Americans muzzled, straitjacketed, tied down, and chloroformed for good measure — but for what?In 2020 — as opposed to 1920 — I neither need nor want anyone to muse on how whiteness privileges them over me. Nor do I need wider society to undergo teachings in how to be exquisitely sensitive about my feelings. I see no connection between DiAngelo's brand of reeducation and vigorous, constructive activism in the real world on issues of import to the Black community.Or simply dehumanized us. DiAngelo preaches that Black History Month errs in that it "takes whites out of the equation" — which means that it doesn't focus enough on racism. Claims like this get a rise out of a certain kind of room, but apparently DiAngelo wants Black History Month to consist of glum recitations of white perfidy. This would surely help assuage DiAngelo's sense of complicity in our problems, but does she consider what a slog this gloomy, knit-browed Festivus of a holiday would be for actual Black people? Too much of White Fragility has the problem of elevating rhetorical texture over common sense.White Fragility is, in the end, a book about how to make certain educated white readers feel better about themselves. DiAngelo's outlook rests upon a depiction of Black people as endlessly delicate poster children within this self-gratifying fantasy about how white America needs to think — or, better, stop thinking. Her answer to white fragility, in other words, entails an elaborate and pitilessly dehumanizing condescension toward Black people. John McWhorter is a contributing writer at The Atlantic. He teaches linguistics at Columbia University, hosts the podcast Lexicon Valley , and is the author, most recently, of Words on the Move