"I agree that the nuclear risks have increased substantially in the recent past. The reasons for that are obvious. The US wants to regain global dominance and achieve victory in what they call a great power competition."

Washington is escalating the risk of a nuclear standoff among the world's major powers in an effort to win back global domination, and brushing aside the last arms control pacts still standing, Russia's chief diplomat has warned. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an audience at the high-profile Primakov Readings forum on Friday:Lavrov said"They want to win," he added.We are particularly worried about theContinuing, the Russian FM suggestedThe Trump administration pulled out last year from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.That withdrawal also threw the New START treaty, signed with Russia in 2010, into jeopardy. The milestone agreement saw the US and Russia reduce their warheads to 1,550 each and their launchers to 800. It is set to expire next year but Lavrov said on Friday he was not optimistic that it would be extended.According to the foreign minister, theBeijing has said it would "be happy" to take part in the negotiations -which is about 20 times smaller.