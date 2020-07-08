Our first vice-foreign minister recently made clear her stand in a statement over untimely "rumor about a DPRK-U.S. summit". The statement also mentioned the meddlesome man who had again indicated his intention to arbitrate between the DPRK and the U.S. regardless of time. Our stand was as clear as day to be easily understood by the south using the same language as us.



Nevertheless, such nonsensical talks that there was no change in their efforts to mediate a DPRK-U.S. summit are ceaselessly heard from the south. They seem to have a bad ear or are guided by the habit of always talking in their own favor.



To top it all, some people make self-centered interpretation of our first vice-foreign minister's statement that it is "a message urging the U.S. to act" and "a kind of asking for more concession".



Irony is that the south, which fails to manage its own business, came out to offer "a helping hand" allegedly to solve the DPRK-U.S. relations which are getting more and more complicated.



It is just the time for it to stop meddling in other's affairs but it seems there is no cure or prescription for its bad habit. The inter-Korean relations are bound to go further bankrupt as they only talk nonsense, unaware of the time. We feel sorry to see it trying so hard to become the "mediator" but it may try as much as it wants if it cherishes so strong wish to try it to the end. Time will show whether its efforts will succeed or it will only suffer a loss and ridicule.



Explicitly speaking once again, we have no intention to sit face-to-face with U.S.

Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK, issued the following statement on Tuesday: