Over the holiday weekend, Kellyanne Conway's teenage daughter took to social media to blast President Trump and to take a swipe at her parents for "bullying" her into silence by attempting to block her access to TikTok. This is a great example, albeit an extreme one, of the battle being played out in homes across the country between the "woke" and the "non-woke."For anyone who needs clarification, being "woke" means to be a card-carrying member of an unofficial party that deems America endemically racist, oppressive, and prone to injustice. It isn't just about being anti-Republican and pro-Democrat, though it is that. To belong, you must harbor a deep-seated hatred for Trump and for the ideals and principles of America. You need to believe, as the tear-down of our statues demonstrates, that we need a whole new America.There are simply far more woke women than there are woke men. "I think we're seeing something pretty unique among young women here, separate from young men," noted pollster Dan Cox in 2018 . "We're seeing a growing gender divide among this age group."She may be right. The question is, why? Why are there more woke women than there are woke men?Do young woke men exist? Yes, but they've been feminized. Men don't typically lead with their emotions. For them, it's a learned behavior, and some men have been great students — but most have not.Perhaps what we're witnessing is a new kind of battle of the sexes: one that's not about equality but about the soul of the nation — which is sad, because there will be no winner there.Suzanne Venker ( @SuzanneVenker ) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. She's the author of five books and a relationship coach, as well as the host of The Suzanne Venker Show. Her website is www.suzannevenker.com.