A large blaze has erupted at a power station in southwest Iran, causing brief electricity outages in the area. The incident isacross the country.The fire broke out on Saturday at the Zargan plant, located in the city of Ahvaz. Footage from the scene, which has been circulating online, shows a large column of black smoke coming from the facility.. The fire was promptly contained by firefighters, limiting damage to the facility.The blast and subsequent fire killed 13 people and left six injured. The incident was blamed on a gas leak.Iranian authorities say they have already determined the cause of the mishap, but will not provide further details until a "convenient time." The incident did not cause any radioactive leaks, as nuclear materials were not present in the damaged building, officials stressed.The incident, which affected a storage facility outside the base, was blamed on a gas leak.