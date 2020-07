© Getty Images

Harvard University has dropped its policy that penalized students who were members of single-sex clubs, the university president announced.Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow released a letter Monday saying the university would stop enforcing the policy that punished students who were a part of single-sex fraternities or sororities because it could be seen as legally discriminatory based on recent court decisions.Bacow maintained in his Monday letter that the "guiding purpose behind the policy remains as important as ever.""The policy was adopted to advance the essential and unfinished work of making Harvard a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all our students — of creating a community in which students are not denied the opportunity to participate in aspects of undergraduate life simply because of their gender," Bacow wrote.Bacow cited U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton's refusal to drop the lawsuit filed against the university by five national or local fraternities and sororities that claimed they were being discriminated against. Gorton belonged to a fraternity while a student at Dartmouth College, the Post reported.The university president said in his letter that the judge "accepted the plaintiffs' legal theory that the policy, although adopted to counteract discrimination based on sex, is itself an instance of discrimination based on sex."The Harvard president said the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that a 1960s federal civil rights law protected gay and transgender workers also had "significant implications" on Harvard's policy.