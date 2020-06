© Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal



Tents will no longer be allowed at Jefferson Square Park at any time, Louisville Metro Police Department officials said Sunday, in the aftermath of Saturday night's chaotic fatal shooting at the site of the ongoing Breonna Taylor protests."The community that was built there is not ending because they decided to throw us out," Shameka Parrish-Wright said at apress conference Sunday morning.LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington wrote in an overnight statement, and interim Chief Robert Schroeder echoed that notion in a Sunday afternoon press briefing."We are now clearing the park, and it will stay cleared," Washington wrote in a 4:05 a.m. statement. "Peaceful gatherings can continue during the day, but we will not allow people to stay overnight. No tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day."Amy Hess, Louisville's chief of public services, said Sunday that city officials would be following the language of metro ordinance 131.01 moving forward, a regulation that prohibits the use of camping equipment on public property. City officials hadn't enforced those rules lately, she said, asThe identity of the suspected shooter has not yet been released, but police on Sunday said he is in custody at University of Louisville Hospital.Officers cleared the park immediately after the incident, sending protesters scattering into downtown, and Washington said a Metro Public Works team worked overnight to pack up the dozens of tents that have been set up at the park and to secure other items that had been left. Those who left belongings at the scene were told they would be able to pick up their items later Sunday at 600 Meriwether Ave.Some possessions left at the scene, though, will not be able to be recovered. Footage that circulated early Sunday morning showed some items being thrown away, and Schroeder apologized for the way some property was handled. "It was not our intention to damage anything that was removed," Schroeder said. "However, many of the items were treated in a manner less than our standards."Metro ordinance 131.01 was previously used in 2018 to remove Occupy ICE Louisville protesters from an ongoing downtown demonstration. Violations of that ordinance, it states, can result in fines between $50 and $200 that can be levied daily.If protesters continue to set up tents, Schroeder said, officers will first advise them to take down the equipment and added that they could face charges under the ordinance if they do not comply.Protesters have been at the scene every day since the rallies in Louisville began on May 28, with some bringing tents and remaining at the downtown park continuously.Protesters returned to Jefferson Square Park again on Sunday and planned a 7 p.m. vigil that evening to remember Gerth. "We will be back," Parrish-Wright said. "We're going to come back stronger, and we're not going to give up."