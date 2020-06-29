Society's Child
Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld rips Juan Williams when he tries to blame inner-city violence On Trump
Daily Caller
Fri, 26 Jun 2020 00:00 UTC
Gutfeld had just concluded a monologue slamming white antifa "laughable losers" and stating that he had more in common with "black winners than white losers."
"What ties us together is achievement and not grievance," Gutfeld said. "So white winners and black winners are on the same side, and stay away from the white losers because they are poisoning the minds of everybody. That will end racism if all the winners of every race and color joined together and laugh at the losers."
Stating he was there to "defend" his "white brothers," Williams launched into Trump's lack of messaging on what his second-term agenda would be.
When co-host Jesse Watters tried to insert the reality of burning cities, Williams went back to groups "abandoning Trump," who is "engaged in these kinds of horrible imagery and language because he doesn't have a message."
"He's not killing people in Chicago," Gutfeld insisted. "He's not looting, Juan. These things are actually real. They're not fantasies. True, he could do a better job. He could do a better job facing these problems. We agree with that, but you can't lay those problems on him as somehow he is conjuring this stuff up in order to win an election."
"This stuff is real," he continued. "People are suffering, Juan. They're suffering in Chicago, they're suffering in Minneapolis, they're suffering in New York, they're suffering in Atlanta, they're suffering in Dallas, they're suffering in California, and you go, 'isolated incidents.' Wake up, Juan! You've got to wake up to this and start helping your party face the truth." (RELATED: 'It Removes Race From The Equation': Greg Gutfeld Details 'Terrible Idea' To Eliminate The Perception Of Racism In Policing)
"I think the truth is we have had black on black crime in this country for a long time and I think the incumbent is Donald Trump," Williams shot back. "If he was about healing, reconciliation, if he was doing something to deal with those problems, maybe he would have a better case. Maybe he would have something to say about bringing Americans together."
Reader Comments
This language that is being thrown around regarding this incident is astounding, it is like people are trying to inflame passions. Just like that bloke that attacked the store owner, then a cop, then got shot attacking the cop - 'Hands up, don't shoot' was the narrative and the dumbed-down masses bought it.
America is toast, truth has left the building.
Then I remembered other pumped-up cases, remember Travon Martin being shot in self-defense by Zimmerman? Yep, more MSM narrative that was BS.
Then there was Armaud Arberry, you know the bloke that 'Jogging while black'. Forget the surveillance cameras of him in the residence that was being stole from. Forget him trying to resist arrest by a citizen and fighting with him and trying to take the shotgun away from him.
Then there was the recent 'Wendy's' incident. Rayshar Brooks was worried about going back to jail and resisted arrest. Beat on a couple a cops, took a taser and was trying to escape, tried to shoot the chasing cop with the taser and 'made a bad decision'. - What the hell, just burn the Wendy's down in support of BLM.
I'm so over these BS narratives.
