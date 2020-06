© Getty Images / Karla Ann Cote / NurPhoto

Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works: The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte

"Check your privilege... Know your place... Support black leaders" are just some of the condescending missives directed at "fragile" white people, who apparently need to be taught what's required of them in the new racial etiquette."Dear White People, Please Read 'White Fragility'," instructs The Washington Post. In case you don't get the message, The New York Times, helpfully reminds its stupid white readers, "Dear White People: Being an Ally Isn't Always What You Think." Fortune - a magazine that usually deals with the affairs of big business - also piles in with its words of wisdom: "Dear White People, The Work Takes Time."Not to be outdone, the usually frivolous Glamour Magazine assumes the grave persona of a Sunday School Preacher and warns : "White people, here's how we can try to be better allies and proactively anti-racist." And just to show that new-fangled American theology has also absorbed the condescending "Dear White People" mantra, Evangelicals for Social Action are ready to remind the world: "Dear White People: Being an Ally Is More Than a Performance."The University of Nevada leaves little to chance. It offers dear white people a 10-point plan that will help "white allies" to redeem themselves. Most of the guidance is devoted to explaining that dear white people should know their place, which is at the bottom of a newly constructed racial hierarchy. To realise this objective, it embraces a version of a Maoist self-critical struggle ritual and states "When Criticized or Called Out, Allies Listen, Apologize, Act Accountability, and Act Differently."Without a hint of irony, a manual that instructs dear white people how to behave on demonstrations is titled, "Proper Protest Etiquette for Allies." And as you would expect, its rule number one is, "Know Your Place." It explains:"Before you show up to your first protest, it's important to know and recognize your place. You are going into someone else's home, so it's vital that you check your privilege at the door before barreling up the stairs."It is worth noting that a lot of the Dear White People communiques are written by white people rather than black authors. In numerous schools and universities, white race entrepreneurs insist that studying the book White Fragility is more or less mandatory. This cohort of "super allies" have assumed that they have the moral authority to impose their views on their moral inferiors.