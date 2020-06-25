© Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The girlfriend of the man who flew a "white lives matter" banner over a football match in the UK has been fired from her job after refusing to take "intensive racial sensitivity training."The banner was seen trailing behind a plane over Manchester City's Etihad stadium on Monday before the club's Premier League game with Burnley.The person responsible for the banner,A statement released by the company said they were "willing to try to help Megan byand would rather leave, meaning she was effectively fired for being the boyfriend [sic 'girlfriend'] of a man who thinks "white lives matter."The hate mob also obviously discovered that Jamie Hepple's mother Jill had changed her maiden name but was also connected to the thought criminal.Solace stressed thatat least for the time being.Meanwhile, Cambridge Professor Priyamvada Gopal, who tweeted, "white lives don't matter," gets to keep her job. "Presumably a statue has been proposed for her?" asked the Twitter account Hope Not Hate Exposed.