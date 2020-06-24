Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologizes for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, cautioning that U.S. calls for discussions were insincere.The confrontation between arch foes Tehran and Washington has worsened since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.which is trying to force Tehran to negotiate a new deal,In a tweet in early June,"We have no problem with talks with the U.S., but only if Washington fulfills its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologies and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal from the 2015 deal," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "But we know these calls for talks with Tehran are just words and lies," he added.In retaliation for Washington's 'maximum pressure' policy, Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments, a process Tehran says is reversible if the European parties to the pact carry out their promises to shield Iran's economy from U.S. penalties.Rouhani said.Rouhani also blasted a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog passed on Friday that called on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it."Iran is ready to cooperate with the (International Atomic Energy Agency) IAEA under law," he said.