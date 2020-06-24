© REUTERS / Sergey Pyatakov

As Moscow marked the 75th anniversary of Soviet Russia's victory over Nazi Germany, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the country is willing to cooperate in building a common global defense architecture."We honor the brave fighters of the armed forces of all the states of the anti-Hitler coalition and the achievements of all fighters against Nazism, who fearlessly served in Europe," Putin said."Among them is the creation of a common reliable security system, which is needed in a complex, rapidly changing modern world," Putin explained. "Only together can we protect it from dangerous new threats."Usually held on May 9, this year's commemorative festivities were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result of the global health emergency, the Moscow parade featured fewer dignitaries than had originally been planned. It was attended by the leaders of nine countries and partially recognized states.