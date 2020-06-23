© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskii

Russia is planning to introduce a progressive tax regime, adding a 15% tax bracket for those earning over five million rubles ($72,000) a year, President Vladimir Putin said. The money will be used to treat severely ill children.Russia's income tax rate has been set at a flat rate of 13 percent since 2001, and the introduction of a separate tax bracket, due to begin in 2021, will be the first significant change to the personal tax rate in almost twenty years.According to Putin, the new tax changes are permanent and will not just be a temporary fix to deal with the economic fallout from Covid-19.