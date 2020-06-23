© Twitter / @YossiGestetner

Warning: This video contains disturbing images

A man was captured on video throwing a live firework at what appears to be a sleeping homeless person in Harlem, with a massive explosion seen going off at point-blank range.While it's unclear when the incident took place, police sources told the New York Post it occurred on Harlem's Lenox Avenue near West 113th Street. Whether the victim suffered any injuries, or their extent, also remains unknown.