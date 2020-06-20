© Daniel Hines/SunLive.



When the crew of the Margaret Philippa hauled in their fishing nets, they weren't expecting to see a huge jelly mass amongst their catch of orange roughy.Skipper Roger Rawlison says it wasn't until it fell out of the net that the crew realised it was a giant squid, around 3m in length and weighing 80kg."I was very surprised, I've never seen one that big."Roger says after catching the squid the first thing he thought of was contacting Chris Battershill, a Professor of Marine Science at the University of Waikato in Tauranga.Chris and the marine science students have taken samples of the flesh to study as well as eggs that will be cryo-preserved then hatched to understand the life cycle better.The squid is now in Auckland so Auckland Museum staff can identify its species."It's tragic what's been happening there, but the island itself is one of the few places in the world where you've got a carbon dioxide seeping out of the marine sea floor but at a shallow depth."So it's kind of like a living laboratory for climate change."Chris says catching the giant squid shows the vibrancy of the ocean around the Bay of Plenty."They're getting orange roughy out there, so you've got these sub-Antarctic fish and yet in the surface waters you're getting these sub-tropicals like lion fish."You're seeing before our very eyes this real climate change thing happening with changing currents."So as a marine science centre, we're in exactly the right spot."Roger says they have noticed the water is warmer as well with the orange roughy season running late because the water is too warm."We only catch orange roughy off White Island mainly in June and July, but it's running really late."We'd normally catch all our orange roughly by now, but we haven't even scratched the surface of it."Chris says the lifecycle of squid is quite short and the one that was caught would have died after spawning.