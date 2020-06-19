© Ken Williams/ShadowsandStone.com



People buried in passage tombs also seem to be differentiated from those in other kinds of burial monument by having had a particularly meat-rich diet.

going from small and simple to larger and more ostentatious — reflects an increasingly hierarchical society

. The evidence of incest found at Newgrange, suggesting dynastic behaviour, is consistent with this overall picture.

Nature 582, 347-349 (2020)



doi: 10.1038/d41586-020-01655-4 References1.



Download references