People buried in passage tombs also seem to be differentiated from those in other kinds of burial monument by having had a particularly meat-rich diet.

going from small and simple to larger and more ostentatious — reflects an increasingly hierarchical society

. The evidence of incest found at Newgrange, suggesting dynastic behaviour, is consistent with this overall picture.

A study of the DNA of Ireland's Stone Age inhabitants has produced spectacular results, with far-reaching consequences for our understanding of prehistoric population movement and the structure of that ancient society. Writing in Nature , Cassidy et al.report their striking discoveries from this project.— a type of monument featuring a chamber, covered by a mound, that is entered along a passage. The most famous Irish passage tomb is the enormous monument at Newgrange (Fig. 1), which is part of a World Heritage site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. This huge circular mound is one of three major tombs built in the Brú na Bóinne cemetery complex in County Meath, north of Dublin, in eastern Ireland.The monument pre-dates, by around 500 years, the huge trilithon stones at Stonehenge, which align to the winter and summer solstices. Marking the winter solstice was crucial for early farmers, who needed to know when the days would start to get longer. It took a massive effort to build Newgrange, and archaeologists think it was constructed as a burial place for a wealthy and powerful elite. People probably journeyed there from far and wide to participate in major solstice-marking ceremonies. Perhaps this elite claimed to have divine power by 'controlling' the Sun's movementCassidy and colleagues' analysis of ancient DNA from human remains reveals a rare and unexpected incidence of incest.This finding led the team to speculate that the elite associated with this magnificent monument practised incest as a way of maintaining a dynastic bloodline., Cassidy and colleagues contextualized their results.The authors' findings address key issues, such as. The authors also checked whether any genetic links could be detected among and between farmers buried according to particular traditions over the course of the fourth millennium bc. In addition, Cassidy et al. obtained radiocarbon dates and stable-isotope data for 27 individuals, revealing information about diet.The genetic data obtained from human remains dating to around 4700 bc (from Killuragh Cave, County Limerick, in southwest Ireland) and to around 4100 bc (from Sramore Cave, County Leitrim, in the northwest and Stoneyisland, County Galway, in the west) are the first DNA results for Ireland's hunter-fisher-forager groups.In other words, even though they might have ranged widely over Ireland when choosing partners, members of these communities did not sail back to Britain or across to the continent to interact with people there — contrary to what some archaeologists have proposed. Thus,Instead, Cassidy and colleagues' analysis of remains from Poulnabrone portal tomb (a single-chamber monument with a huge capstone and tall entrance stones) in County Clare, western Ireland, reveals the appearance of new genomic signatures.One way or another, these immigrants had a major effect on the small and insular indigenous Mesolithic population, whose genetic signature disappeared almost completely over the next few generations. However, DNA evidence from Parknabinnia court tomb (a monument with a segmented chamber and a forecourt) in County Clare shows thatThe authors clarify Neolithic population dynamics and familial linkages in Ireland through the analysis of individuals from a variety of burial contexts spanning the fourth millennium bc and extending into the mid-third millennium bc., and kinship more distant than that between a man buried at this monument and two men buried at Poulnabrone portal tomb, 7 kilometres away. An earlier study had identified a Neolithic father-daughter pair at Primrose Grange court tomb, County Sligo, in northwest IrelandHowever, Cassidy et al. report thatThe authors found genetic links between some individuals analysed from the major passage-tomb complexes at Carrowmore and Carrowkeel in County Sligo, and individuals buried 150 kilometres away at Brú na Bóinne (and also at the Millin Bay monument). The authors interpret these links as providing evidence for. These genetic data support the argument that the trajectory of Irish passage-tomb development over time — generally speaking,Cassidy and colleagues' report has many other fascinating insights, including data on. However, there are also contentious issues, not least the use of social-evolutionary terminology. For example, it is questionable to characterize the society of those responsible for building the major Brú na Bóinne passage tombs as possessing attributes found in early state societies and their precursors, with all that that implies in terms of bureaucracy, centralized power structures and so on.Moreover,, the authors seem to fall into the trap of assuming that Ireland's farmers had sailed up from Iberia — an argument for which there is no archaeological evidence. Instead,, and more analyses of Neolithic French individuals will be needed to settle the question of the origins of Ireland's first farmers. Nevertheless, Cassidy et al. have produced a fascinating and invaluable study providing much food for thought and debate about prehistoric Irish society.