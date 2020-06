© Reuters/Blair Gable



Pablo Vivanco is a journalist and analyst specializing in politics and history in the Americas, who served as the Director of teleSUR English. Recent bylines include The Jacobin, Asia Times, The Progressive and Truthout. Follow him on Twitter @pvivancoguzman

If Canada's current foreign policy is any indication, should it win a UN Security Council seat on Wednesday,When Canada's largest online news site asked readers whether they support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to get a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) or not, it should have probably been little more than a formality.Not only does the Toronto Star often reflect the positions of the Liberal Party, but its readership tends to lean to the Center and hold the sort of values that align with the UN mission as well as with Canada's projected image as a sort of international 'good neighbor.'Surprisingly, however,Though it certainly wasn't a scientific poll, it is still indicative of the aversion that many have towards the bid, and for a variety of reasons.Media on the Right has snubbed the government's campaign on grounds like the declining representation in peacekeeping missions , as well as criticisms of the Liberals' handling of the Covid-19 outbreak and immigration policy. Others have resorted to inflammatory gripes regarding Trudeau's bid to secure the support of African nations , with the Globe and Mail's Robert Fifie accusing the Canadian leader of "buying off African dictators ."Despite having spent the better part of four years campaigning,Under the Liberal government of Jean Chretien, Canada received 75 percent of the vote in the first round to secure a position for the 1999-2000 term.For decades, both Liberals and Conservatives governments were successful in convincing their international counterparts that Canada would be a "responsible, competent, moderate middle power," a voice that would promote multilateralism on a stage built to uphold the status of the post-war superpowers.and ultimately decided on pursuing the post even though it might "oblige the government occasionally to take public positions on issues which might not be popular" with the electorate.If Canada's current foreign policy is anything to go by, its votes in the Council will likely just add weight to whatever Washington is pushing for, not any independent, principled position.This is especially true when looking at Latin America and the Caribbean, where, including stewarding the so-called Lima group, while at the same time maintaining ambiguous positions around the dubious elections in Honduras and Brazil , andThe country also had little to say about the violent suppression of protesters in that country as well as in Ecuador, Chile or Haiti, who are all currently led by US-backed leaders.by arresting Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.Canadian troops also make up over one-third of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 1,400 strong 'deterrence mission' in Latvia, while sending just 41 troops to UN peacekeeping missions.including using $650 million of taxpayer money to back the production of combat vehicles so the Kingdom can continue to starve and massacre Yemenis."Canada is not acting as a benevolent player on the international stage," reads a petition signed by the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute, which has garnered the signatures of over 3000 individuals and organizations , including national unions, current and former lawmakers and renowned activist David Suzuki.Even in the years before the current administration, Canada's positions in the global arena were increasingly being shaped by the commercial interests of Canadian companies and the geopolitical imperatives of Washington. This was seen as one of the reasons why Canada was looked over for the UNSC during Stephen Harper's Conservative government Trudeau promised a return to the Canada outlined by his father but, by all accounts, he has failed to deliverThe international situation is delicate, to put it mildly. The Canadian prime minister says his country wants to have a voice when it comes to decisions about what world will emerge from this current global crisis, especially the pandemic and the looming global economic downturn.Simply put, however,especially the aggressive one next door. That's the 'neighbor' Canada is most concerned about being good to these days, and that just won't do.