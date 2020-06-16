© Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao



Beijing raised its COVID-19 emergency response to Level 2 from Level 3,. Communities, sub-districts, streets in high/middle risk areas would; and communities of high risk sub-districts would haveChen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government, announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday night, noting the capital's situation is still grim.Under the COVID-19 emergency level 2, underground cold places in Beijing will be closed. Other public places such as libraries, museums, art galleries and parks will implement time-limited reservations with visitor traffic no higher than 30 percent.Trans-province group travel to Beijing will be banned. Many inter-provincial shuttle bus services at Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport have been suspended.People from medium and high-risk areas and personnel related to Xinfadi wholesale market are prohibited from leaving Beijing, Chen said.to curb the spread of the virus as soon as possible.Under the Level 2 emergency response, working from home is encouraged, while normal work and production will not be halted, Chen said,Flights in and out of Beijing were largely cancelled shortly after Beijing raised its COVID-19 emergency response to level 2.Chen said the city government will strictly enforce prevention and control measures at wet markets, food markets, restaurants and workplaces, comprehensively conduct disinfection and strengthen monitoring, and require all employees in these places to wear masks and gloves.Stricter inspection and quarantine of imported food at ports will be carried out. The quarantine standards and traceability management of imported food will be enhanced as well, said Chen.