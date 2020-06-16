© LA Times



The New York Police Department said "no criminality" had occurred after investigating whether three of its officers were poisoned after drinking milkshakes on Monday night at a Shake Shack restaurant in Manhattan.The officers complained of "not feeling well" before being hospitalized and later released, the NYPD said in a statement to USA TODAY, and Shake Shack said via Twitter that it was "horrified" and working with police.The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said on Twitter, "When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment."In a statement, the PBA added, "All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty for possible contamination."The incident came amid ongoing national protests against policy brutality, spurred by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, and rising calls for police reform or defunding.