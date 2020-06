© Reuters/Bastiaan Slabbers



Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic.

about his policies or advisers, Democratic presidential hopefulThe strategy works, so long as he doesn't open his mouth.After drawing outrage from progressives for having Larry Summers - a neoliberal economist who ran the Treasury under Bill Clinton and later Harvard University - advising the campaign, back in April, Biden's handlers have decided to keep mum about his advisers going forward.let alone revealing the names of other members, according to a New York Times feature on Thursday, titled"Simply put, do not talk to the press," according to an email from the campaign the Times somehow obtained.What little is known of Biden's 'brain trust'which is par for the course in Washington. That raises the question of why the secrecy, since the Obama acolytes are generally proud of their record and can count on sympathetic media coverage to boot.During the 2016 campaign, he repeatedly hammered Hillary Clinton not just on character ('Crooked Hillary') but on policy positions, such as support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, for example.This means Trump's campaign is unable to "define" Biden as election day keeps getting closer, while Trump is being defined by a relentless barrage of mainstream media stories that amount to an in-kind contribution to the Democrats.From what little is allowed to leak to the public, via the friendly media, Biden is promising not just a restoration of the Obama age, butthrough "institutional changes" unlocked by the Covid-19 lockdowns and nationwide Black Lives Matter activism. Anyone can read into that what they will, while there is nothing specific to pick apart.Any objective contradictions in Democrat positions - Biden opposes defunding the police even as Democrat activists across America demand just that - can be handled by spin doctors explaining why words don't actually mean what they mean.who just can't help making a total mess every time he speaks in public. However hard the friendly press tries to laugh off his "gaffes," the collection grows more extensive by the day.Little wonder, then, that some Democrats believe Biden should be kept out of sight as well, while the media machine does the work against Trump.on a Facebook stream last weekend. "Let Trump keep doing what Trump's doing," he added.And if that doesn't do the trick, there's always the military.