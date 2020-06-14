© Atlanta Police/RT



The events leading up to the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta were captured on camera from multiple perspectives. RT has compiled a video showing how the deadly incident played out.In police bodycam footage, Brooks is seen taking a breathalyzer test as he insists that he's only had a few drinks. One of the officers, Garrett Rolfe, determines that Brooks is intoxicated and asks him to put his hands behind his back as he prepares to arrest him. Brooks then tries to tear himself away as the two cops attempt to put cuffs on him. The bodycam footage ends in chaos as the officers wrestle with Brooks on the ground, as one of them shouts, "Stop fighting! You're gonna get tased!"The altercation was also caught on eyewitness video, which shows the scuffle more clearly than the first-person perspective. Brooks' final moments were recorded by a Wendy's security camera, which shows him being gunned down as he attempts to flee the scene.