Radicals just passed a bill through a committee in Colorado (20-14) to reduce available exemptions on vaccinations for school-age children. This bill offersfor parents who want a different vaccination schedule than what the state demands. Submitting a "certificate of completion" from the re-education classes is one way to receive the state-sanctioned vaccine exemption.In addition,, even if they are in a situation where they believe it would not be in that child's best interest. The bill's current version, however, does not list any sanctions or punishments for medical staff that refuse.The bill requires schools to publicly report what percentage of their students are vaccinated or exempted and gives schools explicit goals to reach — goals stipulating that five percent or less of students are to be exempt.. Legislators in Illinois are also pushing a bill to eliminate all religious exemptions.Regardless of whether you desire vaccines — or if you have serious concerns about them — freedom-loving patriots need to express solidarity in protecting the liberties of those who reject mandatory vaccines.Making vaccines mandatory is a direct attack on our God-given, constitutionally protected religious liberty. And it is spreading across our nation far faster than the coronavirus!Radicals are publicly advocating mandatory vaccinations. One reader commented on the Colorado bill, "...if their excuse is baloney, religious or otherwise, they should be kept out of school, denied employment, denied insurance or pay any other penalty specified."This person voiced exactly what LCA has been warning you and other concerned Americans about.Another person wrote, "Their heads will explode when a real vaccine for COVID is developed and they are required to have it to go to school/work."These statist radicals are already pushing hard in the halls of Congress and in state legislatures across America. LCA is giving you a way to fight back.Voluntary vaccinations can be a wonderful thing, but forced vaccinations pushed by Big Pharma that make you, the taxpayer, legally liable for whatever the unintended consequences may be, is a disaster in the making.The usual radicals are not the only ones wanting to force vaccines on others. Major international leaders are giving support, too. In the Philippines, students are banned from returning to school without a vaccine.For many impoverished people without access to internet or TV, this is a huge blow to them getting the tools to escape poverty. "If no one graduates, then so be it," Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte told Channel News Asia."While I understand and respect freedom of religion, our first job is to protect the public health," he said with emphasis!It's time to remind our governors and legislators that our Bill of Rights says nothing about "public health," but it says a lot about the liberty Gov. Cuomo is so quick to discard.LCA recently warned that adversaries could manipulate health information and data to fight their political opponents. Sure enough, information just surfaced that someone called 911 concerning a co-sponsor of the Colorado bill. The caller alleged the Democrat, who is a trauma nurse, should be quarantined after treating COVID-19 patients at the local jail. The nurse/legislator was met by Capitol Police to investigate these claims, according to the Denver Post.We condemn the manipulation of personal health information and data for political ends. We are deeply concerned that this is just the beginning of the attacks that a growing "contact tracing" database will cause.Liberty Counsel Action is on the cutting edge of exposing these issues and raising warnings to open the eyes of freedom-loving Americans. We can only draw attention to the consequences of radicals' schemes and dreams through your support for our efforts.