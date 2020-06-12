Society's Child
Canada: Former PM's daughter, Jessica Mulroney, turfed by Bell Media after 'white privilege' scrap with blogger
National Post
Thu, 11 Jun 2020 20:16 UTC
And the ensuing online war of words has now prompted Bell Media and CTV to part ways with the daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
The online imbroglio pits Meghan Markle's BFF against Sasha Exeter, who posted a video on Instagram documenting the work she's been engaged in to encourage other social media influencers to speak out during the current "race war."
Amid the increased tensions, Exeter says she's been careful not to "call out" anyone specifically.
Nonetheless, she couldn't resist pointing an accusatory finger.
"Unfortunately though, one very prominent Canadian figure, who used to be an acquaintance of mine, named Jessica Mulroney, took offence to a very generic call to action that I shared on my IG stories.
"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday.
"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin.
"And that my friends gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing."
Then she adds: "Textbook white privilege really in my personal opinion."
The dispute led to Bell Media and CTV issuing a statement Thursday evening.
"Bell Media and CTV encourages our team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them," the statement reads. "Because recent conduct by one of our show hosts, Jessica Mulroney conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed "I DO REDO" from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately."
Mulroney then took to Instagram saying Exeter was right to call her out "for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society."
"I took it personally and that was wrong," she said. "I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."
She then went on to apologize to Exeter and explained she will be "stepping back from social media" and offering Black voices the opportunity to take over her account and "share their experience."
"I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen," Mulroney said, adding she respects CTV's decision.
"I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community," she said. "And while I can't change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future."
"I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong," Mulroney added.
Comment: Spoiled rich girls fighting on social media is hardly news-worthy, but it interesting to note how quickly Mulroney chose to bend the knee. Dissenting opinions are not allowed (although there's no real indication of what her opinion actually is) - opposing Black Lives Matter in any way will have you cancelled and unpersoned.
