Jessica Mulroney has earned the wrath of a Canadian lifestyle blogger for her silence as protests surrounding Black Lives Matter grow louder.And the ensuing online war of words has now prompted Bell Media and CTV to part ways with the daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.The online imbroglio pits Meghan Markle's BFF against Sasha Exeter, who posted a video on Instagram documenting the work she's been engaged in to encourage other social media influencers to speak out during the current "race war."Amid the increased tensions, Exeter says she's been careful not to "call out" anyone specifically.Nonetheless, she couldn't resist pointing an accusatory finger.Then she adds: "Textbook white privilege really in my personal opinion."The dispute led to Bell Media and CTV issuing a statement Thursday evening."Bell Media and CTV encourages our team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them," the statement reads. "Because recent conduct by one of our show hosts, Jessica Mulroney conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed "I DO REDO" from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately.""I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen," Mulroney said, adding she respects CTV's decision."I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community," she said. "And while I can't change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future.""I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong," Mulroney added.