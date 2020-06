© The Duran

In case you missed it, Hillary Clinton lost her appeal in court yesterday, and will have to testify in September.



According to CNBC, The judge ordered Clinton to testify at a deposition for a lawsuit related to her use of a private email server for involving official business while working as secretary of State under President Barack Obama.



Judge Royce Lamberth says, "It is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton."



The trial is for the alleged email scandal in her involvement in Benghazi. [The] court case was held virtually so she did not have to testify under oath. Clinton also allegedly erased emails about her part in taking down Libya Former Prime Minister Muammar al-Gaddafi about Libya['s] decision to switch the currency in African countries. Gaddafi suggested to the States of the African continent to switch to a new currency, independent of the American dollar: the gold dinar.



The objective of this new currency was to divert oil revenues towards state-controlled funds rather than American banks. In other words, to stop using the dollar for oil transactions. Countries such as Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Angola were ready to change their currencies. Unfortunately in March 2011, the NATO-led coalition began a military intervention in Libya, which Hillary Clinton allegedly played a huge part in his assassination.



Clinton will have to answer questions from lawyers for the conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch, which we all expect they will be hounding about her private server.



Many believe Clinton deleted emails might have cost her the presidency in 2016 because people couldn't trust her.



She will have to testify on September 9th, 2020!

This news was buried under the "curiously coincidental" Antifa - Black Lives Matter riots

Another article on The Duran discusses the involvement of George Soros and Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation in the Antifa-spurred Black Lives Matter riots. This news piece is about one week old, yet, it was almost completely buried in the furor of demonstrations and riots being covered all across the United States and even internationally.

The website Where is the Buzz picked up a CNBC on June 3rd which noted that in regards to the now all-but-forgotten unsecured private e-mail server she used to send State-level e-mails.