Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg • Walmart CEO Doug McMillon • Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Friday condemned "racial violence" and pledged $100 million to "address systematic racism in society head-on and accelerate change."
In an email sent to employees, McMillon embraced the worldview of the radical left and pledge to fund its goals.
"The global health crisis has tested all of us in recent months, and the racial violence in the U.S. — in particular, the murder of George Floyd — is tragic, painful and unacceptable," McMillon wrote in the email.
Like many companies that have recently adopted the view that America is plagued by systemic racism, Walmart is not aiming only to change itself. It has moved on to the second stage of woke corporatism, which involves attempting to reform the world according to the leftwing agenda.
From McMillon's letter:
To influence and lead change in society more broadly, we are going to invest resources and develop strategies to increase fairness, equity and justice in aspects of everyday life. We will find the natural overlaps between Walmart's core business and society's larger needs that perpetuate racism and discrimination. Specifically, we're going to focus the power of Walmart on our nation's financial, healthcare, education and criminal justice systems.
Employees of Walmart were instructed that they must not only comply with Walmart's internal and external changes but must believe in them "authentically and more deeply."
"As an associate at Walmart, you are expected to truly, authentically and more deeply embrace inclusion,"
In addition to leveraging our business to drive these outcomes, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are committing $100 million over five years through a new center on racial equity. The goal of the center will be to address systematic racism in society head-on and accelerate change. Through the $100 million commitment, the center will support philanthropic initiatives that align with the four key areas noted above. The center will seek to advance economic opportunity and healthier living, including issues surrounding the social determinants of health, strengthening workforce development and related educational systems, and support criminal justice reform with an emphasis on examining barriers to opportunity faced by those exiting the system.
McMillon said. "We must work together to actively shape the culture to be more inclusive and not just accept our differences but celebrate them - all the time - within every team."
The email made no mention of the violence seen in cities across America or the victims of riots and looting.
In other words, to work at Walmart you must be willing to blindly support their external policies by handing over your free will, align your beliefs with theirs and validate the company's aims in order to get your paycheck. But hold on...Walmart is not the only self-appointed change agent:
Facebook pledges $10M
to racial justice campaigns:
Zuckerberg announced the money would go towards supporting the work of
"groups working on racial justice. The pain of the last week reminds us how far our country has to go to give every person the freedom to live with dignity and peace. It reminds us yet again that the violence Black people in America live with today is part of a long history of racism and injustice. We all have the responsibility to create change." Facebook stands with the black community "and all those working towards justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten."
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative he founded with his wife, Priscilla Chan, invests around $40 million annually in organizations "working to overcome racial injustice."
Design manager Jason Stirman tweeted on Monday:
"I'm an FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark's decision to do nothing about Trump's recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I'm not alone inside of FB. There isn't a neutral position on racism."
According to Axios, Zuckerberg expressed concerns over Trump's "tone and rhetoric" in a phone call with Trump on Friday. "It's clear Facebook also has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure our systems don't amplify bias," Zuckerberg wrote.
Companies including Netflix, Twitter, Glossier, Nike and Peloton have lined up in recent days to condemn the death of George Floyd, voice their support for the black community and commit to support anti-racism efforts.
And - Don't forget Google's 'selfless' donation to anti-racism groups
:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced this week that the company will donate $37 million to various anti-racism organizations in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. The donations will include $12 million in funding and $25 million in advertising credits.
Google will give $12 million in funding to organizations that address racial injustice around the United States. Google will additionally provide those organizations with $25 million in advertisement credits to promote anti-racist causes on its platforms such as Google search and YouTube. Two of the organizations identified are the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the initiative in an email to employees on Wednesday. Pichai noted that Google has already donated $32 million to anti-racism organizations over the past five years.
"Our first grants of USD 1 million each will go to our long-term partners at the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative. And we'll be providing technical support through our Google.org Fellows program. This builds on the USD 32 million we have donated to racial justice over the past five years.
"Yesterday, I met with a group of our Black leaders to talk about where we go from here and how we can contribute as Google. We discussed many ideas, and we are working through where to put our energy and resources in the weeks and months ahead."
Why are they self-proclaimed change agents? Because they can. It is an investment with payoffs in publicity, voter influence, unlimited power and camouflage for policing public freedom of expression. They are not doing this for you.
