The Media Are Playing A Dangerous Game

It seems no great event or upheaval in our national life can pass now without the media lying to our faces about it.In recent days we've heard a steady drumbeat of lies, distortions, and disingenuousness from the mainstream media about almost every aspect of the unrest now gripping American cities. The deceit is almost too pervasive and amorphous to describe, but I'm going to try anyway.Over the weekend we were told, for example, that the looting and violence was being instigated not by left-wing anarchists and antifa groups but by the media's favorite villains: white supremacists.By Monday, no one was talking about the white supremacist agitators anymore. The media had moved on to better, more plausible lies.Here's Matthew Yglesias of Vox, disingenuously comparing the rioters and looters to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. His snarky tweet is meant to suggest Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is a hypocrite for supporting the Hong Kong protesters but calling for the restoration of order at home.No one should have to point out to Yglesias — or anyone else with a large media platform — that the looters of Minneapolis and the rioters in Philadelphia have nothing in common with the people fighting against an actual communist dictatorship in Hong Kong. Yet here we are.Here's NBC News's Carl Quintanilla doing the same thing, comparing Trump's positive comments about the peaceful protests of draconian coronavirus lockdown orders in Michigan on May 1 to his comments on Monday to state governors that they need to make arrests and restore order.At every turn we see different iterations of media dishonesty.Of course, Alcindor knows full well what the president meant by calling the rioters anarchists. She knows that many of them are indeed anarchists and left-wing provocateurs. We all know it. As mentioned above, the New York Times even reported on it Alcindor's posture here is part of a broader pattern of opposition to Trump that the media has maintained for years, that whatever might be happening in the country, whether a global pandemic or mass rioting, the most important part of the story is always that Trump is behaving badly — that he's lying, misleading, undermining democratic norms, tweeting mean things, whatever. Nothing, not even nationwide riots, are more important than pushing that narrative.You see the media's obsession with this narrative everywhere, no matter what the actual facts of a story might be. In Columbia, South Carolina, a man trying to protect his business was attacked and beaten senseless by an angry mob because he dared to call the cops. Yet Maggie Haberman of the New York Times thinks the big takeaway is that the man was described as "white" in a video of the attack that Trump posted about.One could go on and on with examples like this. Get on Twitter right now and you're bound to find fresh examples posting every hour as reporters and pundits lie about events that are unfolding in real time.Every once in a while, you get a pundit who's so bad at lying, so unconvincing in his role as a serious newsman, the mask slips. Often, that pundit is CNN's Don Lemon, a not-very-bright man with a penchant for letting his mask slip — like when he lost it on-air laughing at a stupid joke about how Trump supporters are ignorant rubes."Is the president declaring war on America? What is happening here?" asked Lemon, later declaring that Trump is "playing a very dangerous game, because this will backfire."