Say it ain't snow?!?! This soggy June storm is dumping snow on our higher elevations.The last time Bogus saw this much snow this late in the season was back on May 22, 2010 when the mountain saw over 16"!While Long Valley has so far reported around 2" in accumulations as snow levels have dropped to 5,500ft this morning.This is all due to a large area of low pressure that pushed inland from the Pacific yesterday and has been slowly tracking east over Oregon, finally making its way into SW Idaho today into the evening.While we are experiencing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, our friends to the south in Salt Lake City are being hammered by this storm in the form of scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain.This precipitation will taper off throughout the day for the Treasure Valley, but linger into the early morning hours for the West Central, Central Idaho and Boise Mountains.This low pressure will cause overnight lows to drop even further, bringing the chance of more snow on Monday morning as snow levels will plunge to 5,000ft.Daytime highs on Monday will still be cool, in the mid 60s for the valley and the mid to low 30s for the mountains.We are set to clear by Monday afternoon to a mix of sun and clouds.After that, temperatures will being to rebound to near normal by mid week.