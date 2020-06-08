A vehicle makes its way through a flooded road in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2020.
© Liao Zuping/Xinhua
A vehicle makes its way through a flooded road in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2020.
At least person has died and 4 are missing after floods in central and southern China. Over 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi. Flooding and landslides were also reported in Hong Kong, where emergency services carried out several flood rescues.

Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi, China

China's Xinhua news agency, quoting local authorities, reported on 08 June 2020 that heavy downpours and floods have left one person dead and four missing in central China's Hunan Province. Over 3,000 people have been evacuated and flooding has affected over 93,500 in 20 counties and districts. Parts of the province have seen heavy rain since late May.

Heavy rain was also reported in the neighouring province of Jiangxi from around 02 June. Since then, flooding has affected almost 380,000 and led to the evacuation of 21,000. A total of 117 houses were complete destroyed and wide areas of crops damaged.




In south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, heavy rain caused mudslides and flash flooding. Yongfu in Guangxi recorded 326.4mm of rain in 24 hours to 07 June

Xinhua reported that over 320,000 people have been affected in the region. Tourist sites in areas such as Hezhou City have been temporarily closed. One person died of a lightning strike and mudslides destroyed houses and roads in Tianlin County.

Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows a village hit by flood caused by downpour in Yangshuo of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
© Xinhua/Lu Boan
Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows a village hit by flood caused by downpour in Yangshuo of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows a village hit by flood caused by downpour in Yangshuo of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
© Xinhua/Lu Boan
Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows a village hit by flood caused by downpour in Yangshuo of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Several rivers were swollen, including the Liu River in Liuzhou which peaked on 04 June at 80.55 metres. Warning level is 82.5 metres. As of 08 June, the Xijiang river at Wuzhou was 19.97 metres, where warning level is 18.5 metres.


China Meteorological Administration (CMA) warned of further rain (100-200mm) in northern Guangxi, northern Guangdong and southern Hunan, with hourly totals of 30-50mm possible.

Photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows tourism facilities damaged by flood caused by downpour in Yangshuo of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
© Xinhua/Lu Boan
Photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows tourism facilities damaged by flood caused by downpour in Yangshuo of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Hong Kong

Local media reported flooding and landslides after heavy rain in Hong Kong. The Standard news site reported flooding in Tai Po, Sai Kung, Sha Tin on 07 June. Police rescued several people trapped in flooding in Sha Tin.