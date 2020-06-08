Earth Changes
800,000 affected by floods in Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi, China - almost 13 inches of rain in 24 hours
Floodlist
Mon, 08 Jun 2020 10:06 UTC
Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi, China
China's Xinhua news agency, quoting local authorities, reported on 08 June 2020 that heavy downpours and floods have left one person dead and four missing in central China's Hunan Province. Over 3,000 people have been evacuated and flooding has affected over 93,500 in 20 counties and districts. Parts of the province have seen heavy rain since late May.
Heavy rain was also reported in the neighouring province of Jiangxi from around 02 June. Since then, flooding has affected almost 380,000 and led to the evacuation of 21,000. A total of 117 houses were complete destroyed and wide areas of crops damaged.
In south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, heavy rain caused mudslides and flash flooding. Yongfu in Guangxi recorded 326.4mm of rain in 24 hours to 07 June
Xinhua reported that over 320,000 people have been affected in the region. Tourist sites in areas such as Hezhou City have been temporarily closed. One person died of a lightning strike and mudslides destroyed houses and roads in Tianlin County.
China Meteorological Administration (CMA) warned of further rain (100-200mm) in northern Guangxi, northern Guangdong and southern Hunan, with hourly totals of 30-50mm possible.
Hong Kong
Local media reported flooding and landslides after heavy rain in Hong Kong. The Standard news site reported flooding in Tai Po, Sai Kung, Sha Tin on 07 June. Police rescued several people trapped in flooding in Sha Tin.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Looney Tunes remake will see Elmer Fudd without his rifle as creators declare 'we're not doing guns'
- Massachusetts police chief expresses solidarity with BLM protesters by lying FACE DOWN on the street
- Leading purveyor of 'Russiagate' admits George Floyd protests are just like US-backed color revolutions
- Here's a list of media and politicians who downplayed violence and looting
- June storm dumps 7 inches of snow in 24 hours on Bogus Basin, Idaho - more in store as it tracks over region
- Senator Scott says China trying to sabotage vaccine development - has no proof to back up his claims
- Europe needs 'NATO healthcare' to deal with Covid-like crises - German health minister
- 800,000 affected by floods in Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi, China - almost 13 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Shootings, murders rose dramatically in NYC last week amid backdrop of protests
- As America simmers, corporate America racks up the retweets
- Mikhaila Peterson: Eat meat to save the world
- Tens of thousands without power after rare derecho hits Wyoming and Colorado
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Who gets what when supply chains breakdown
- Noctilucent clouds spread to mid-latitudes
- Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu's 'apartheid' bid to steal more Palestinian land
- Avi Yemini exposes Black Lives Matter idiocy in Australia
- JK Rowling is right - sex is real and it is not a "spectrum"
- Syria: Will the great Middle Eastern war begin in the Levant?
- Not woke enough: NYT editorial page director 'resigns' after Tom Cotton op-ed controversy
- Leading purveyor of 'Russiagate' admits George Floyd protests are just like US-backed color revolutions
- Senator Scott says China trying to sabotage vaccine development - has no proof to back up his claims
- Europe needs 'NATO healthcare' to deal with Covid-like crises - German health minister
- Syria: Will the great Middle Eastern war begin in the Levant?
- One-trick pony: Netanyahu says coronavirus won't diminish Israel's determination to stop Iran
- Rumor has it? Skripal niece doesn't trust reports of poisoned ex-spy & daughter moving to New Zealand: 'They're still at Porton Down'
- Israeli strategic advisor predicts Mossad head Yossi Cohen will be next Likud leader - because he's a psychopath?
- James Corbett: Lockdown blueprint and the "great reset"
- Trump withdraws National Guard from DC now that 'everything is under perfect control'
- NYC: Mayor de Blasio plans to defund the police
- Ex-Secretary of State Powell slams president as dangerous & unconstitutional, Trump brands 'overrated' Colin Powell a warmonger
- UK gov's willfully ignorant scientific advisor claims lock down should have happened sooner, and be for longer
- As George Floyd protests grip America, the mask of free liberal democracy is slipping
- Fauci and Coronavirus task force vanish as Trump urges America to reopen
- Tucker Carlson spot on: Blasts doctors for condemning anti-lockdown protests while endorsing Black Lives Matter protests
- Israel renews its racist marriage law
- Cooked post-lockdown job numbers are not for reasons Paul Krugman and never-Trumpers believe
- Trump orders 9,500 US troops to leave Germany, some will go to Poland - 25,000 remain - Updates
- The Systemic Collapse of the US Society Has Begun
- SOTT Focus: Is the Coronavirus Scare a Psychological Operation?
- Looney Tunes remake will see Elmer Fudd without his rifle as creators declare 'we're not doing guns'
- Massachusetts police chief expresses solidarity with BLM protesters by lying FACE DOWN on the street
- Here's a list of media and politicians who downplayed violence and looting
- Shootings, murders rose dramatically in NYC last week amid backdrop of protests
- As America simmers, corporate America racks up the retweets
- Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu's 'apartheid' bid to steal more Palestinian land
- Avi Yemini exposes Black Lives Matter idiocy in Australia
- JK Rowling is right - sex is real and it is not a "spectrum"
- Not woke enough: NYT editorial page director 'resigns' after Tom Cotton op-ed controversy
- Total Marxist nonsense: Your bookshelf may be part of the problem
- Glasgow campaign to change slave owner street names smacks of white saviour complex, patronises black people
- German magazine declares Trump's the DEVIL to be blamed for all that ails America
- Comedians must never apologize if comedy is to survive in the age of cancel culture
- Not woke enough: Minneapolis protesters eject mayor from gathering because he doesn't want to defund police
- The failed states of America
- J.K. Rowling under fire for pointing out that 'people who menstruate' are women
- Netherlands to cull 10,000 mink as coronavirus detected in 10th farm despite only 2 animal-to-human transmission cases known in the world
- Groveling apology wasn't enough: Stan Wischnowski to resign as The Philadelphia Inquirer's top editor
- SOTT Focus: Hayward: Leftists Embrace the 'Four Stages of Ideological Subversion'
- Ivanka Trump slams 'cancel culture' after being no-platformed at Kansas University
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Saxons did not invade Britain after Romans left
- The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe: Follow the trail of blood and oil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Carbon dating, the archaeological workhorse, is getting a major reboot
- Egg-based coating extends shelf life of perishables
- Hydrogen ice? Unheard-of composition could explain 'Oumuamua's weirdness
- Discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning says new study
- Coronavirus infections in England and Wales hit peak days before lockdown, study finds
- Astronomers say ancient explosion at Milky Way's centre 'lit up' gases in satellite galaxies
- Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones, and have new abilities
- Terrestrial gamma-ray flash and ionospheric ultraviolet emissions powered by lightning
- Tiny human livers grown in lab have been successfully transplanted into rats
- Study: Children play little role in spreading coronavirus
- New Comet C/2020 K7 (PANSTARRS)
- Ancient Mars may have once had rings, then moons, then rings ...
- The invisible man? Scientists engineer human cells to become TRANSPARENT like squids
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Cleanest air on Earth identified in first-of-its-kind study by atmospheric scientists
- New gut-brain link: How gut mucus could help treat brain disorders
- Energy exchange between troposphere and ionosphere revealed in study
- Geysers may be signalling magma intrusion under Yellowstone
- June storm dumps 7 inches of snow in 24 hours on Bogus Basin, Idaho - more in store as it tracks over region
- 800,000 affected by floods in Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi, China - almost 13 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Tens of thousands without power after rare derecho hits Wyoming and Colorado
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Who gets what when supply chains breakdown
- Noctilucent clouds spread to mid-latitudes
- Wildfire near Vacaville, CA now at 1,400 acres, only 10% contained
- Severe hailstorm damages cars, agricultural goods and kills birds in Morocco's Fez-Meknes region
- Storm Cristobal: Tornado hits Florida as US Gulf Coast braces for battering from tropical rains
- Woman killed by lightning near Durango, Colorado
- 'In for the kill': Wombat's violent reign of terror on family in Dubbo, Australia
- Man dies in shark attack in northern New South Wales, Australia
- Waterspout filmed off the coast of Pontian, Malaysia
- Lightning kills 9 people in Sylhet, Bangladesh - at least 50 killed in 3 days across the country
- 'It sounded like an explosion': Scottish village left shaken by M2.2 earthquake
- Biblical village of Bethsaida 'where Jesus fed the 5,000' is submerged by flooding
- Hailstorm, heavy rain damages fruit, veggie crops in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Gulf Coast, central US bracing for torrential rains, flooding from tropical storm Cristobal
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is crustal displacement and uplift beginning?
- Record-breaking rainfall continues in Yucatan, Mexico - 278% above normal
- June snowfall hits Scotland a week after it recorded UK's top temperature of 28.3C
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Mikhaila Peterson: Eat meat to save the world
- 'Genetic switch' link between anxiety and alcohol abuse identified
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Best of the Web: Why is the World Health Organisation anti-meat?
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy, assassinated 5 June 1968
Quote of the Day
The profoundest of all sensualities
is the sense of truth
and the next deepest sensual experience
is the sense of justice.
- D.H. Lawrence
Recent Comments
Pathetic!!!!! Elmer is now a tranny and Bugs joined Antifa.
How do such imbeciles get elected? Give it up! The fraud is over. Time to jump on the riot bandwagon!
The knucklehead should read the report that came from their interior department. FALSE ALARM!
Another opportunity to smear China as not to be relied on.
Yep, that report pretty much nailed it, worth a watch people!
Comment: Heavy rainfall also led to severe flooding in the city of Guangzhou in late May: