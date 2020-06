© Liao Zuping/Xinhua



Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangxi, China

Hong Kong

At least person has died and 4 are missing after floods in central and southern China.Flooding and landslides were also reported in Hong Kong, where emergency services carried out several flood rescues.China's Xinhua news agency, quoting local authorities, reported on 08 June 2020 that heavy downpours and floods have left one person dead and four missing in central China's Hunan Province. Over 3,000 people have been evacuated and flooding has affected over 93,500 in 20 counties and districts.Heavy rain was also reported in the neighouring province of Jiangxi from around 02 June. Since then,A total of 117 houses were complete destroyed andIn south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, heavy rain caused mudslides and flash flooding.Xinhua reported that over 320,000 people have been affected in the region. Tourist sites in areas such as Hezhou City have been temporarily closed. One person died of a lightning strike and mudslides destroyed houses and roads in Tianlin County.Several rivers were swollen, including the Liu River in Liuzhou which peaked on 04 June at 80.55 metres. Warning level is 82.5 metres.China Meteorological Administration (CMA) warned of further rain (100-200mm) in northern Guangxi, northern Guangdong and southern Hunan, with hourly totals of 30-50mm possible.Local media reported flooding and landslides after heavy rain in Hong Kong. The Standard news site reported flooding in Tai Po, Sai Kung, Sha Tin on 07 June. Police rescued several people trapped in flooding in Sha Tin.