© REUTERS



The US Gulf coast is bracing to be battered by a powerful tropical storm and tornados.Forecasters warned the storm would affect a wide area stretching roughly 180 miles (290 kilometres) east into Florida and would arrive late on Sunday, but they do not expect it to grow into a hurricane.But they forecast the worst impacts in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, where some spots could get up to 12 inches of rain and storm surges of several feet.The storm, re-energised following a slight weakening while travelling over the Gulf of Mexico, is advancing towards US shores at about 12mph.A state of emergency has been declared in Louisiana and the state has requested that US president Donald Trump bring in a pre-landfall emergency due to the threat.Grand Isle in Louisiana has already been evacuated.The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said the storm was expected to slowly strengthen until it reaches the US.Forecasters said the storm's centre will move inland across Louisiana late Sunday through early Monday and then head north across Arkansas and Missouri on Monday afternoon and into Tuesday."Now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitiser as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement.In a letter to the White House, he added: "We are confident that there will be widespread, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding."I anticipate the need for emergency protective measures, evacuations, and sheltering for the high-risk areas. The length of possible inundation is unknown and will likely require post-flood activities."Cristobal formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had sprung up last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.