The president and his allies are hailing the addition of millions of jobs in Friday's report from the Department of Labor as a sign the US has reversed the economic death spiral that began when state governments forced entire industries to close their doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.The expected "worst recession since the Great Depression" seemed to be receding into the rear-view mirror, sending the Dow up 800 points and Treasury yields surging. Trump himself tweeted in celebration.New York Times economist Paul Krugman countered that Trump might have somehow "gotten to" the Bureau of Labor Statistics, apparently pressuring them into tweaking their numbers to reflect a growth in jobs numbers that doesn't exist in real life.suggesting they should make Americans "more, not less pessimistic"Close to 40 million people nationwide applied for unemployment in the months following the economic shutdown, and even if 2.5 million of those have returned to work or found new jobs, many more are still in need of relief.A Nobel laureate,to give the impression of a recovery. US unemployment rates have been thoroughly cooked for decades, leaving out millions of Americans who've never held jobs or have given up looking for work. A person who works two hours per week is counted as "employed" in the same way as a person who works 35 hours.Many presidents before Trump have held up seemingly rock-bottom unemployment numbers to burnish their economic bona-fides, even while large segments of the American population struggle to make ends meet - if they are able to find jobs at all.Krugman's decisiondidn't go unnoticed.Others wondered why he'd been so willing to believe the statistics showing the loss of millions of jobs in the first place -However, some skepticism is warranted surrounding the idea that Friday's numbers represent a "recovery."returning to their jobs as states relax their economic shutdown orders.given that Americans have proven wary of returning to their pre-pandemic behavior. Smaller gains in the construction and manufacturing sector may also represent the return of laid-off workers to their reopened job sites.indicating employers either can't afford to pay workers their previous wages or have hired replacements at lower rates. And as the country remains in the grips of a protest movement spawned by the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer, the racial disparity in this "recovery" -- is unlikely to quell unrest in the streets.