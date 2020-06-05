Eyewitnesses have filmed a tornado in the village of Khorly in Ukraine's Kherson region.A meteorologist of the Kharkiv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, Ihor Kybalchych, commented on his Facebook page on the photos and video of the vortex."A large tornado, probably a waterspout, was spotted by Dmytro Ryzhko in the village of Khorly, Kherson region, on June 3. You can see in the photo that a whirlwind began to form over the water surface and then came out directly on the coast of the Hirkyi Kut peninsula," Kybalchych wrote.He said that after a detailed analysis of other videos of this case, it turned out that it was still a mesocyclonic whirlwind (tornado).He also stressed that the whirlwind is a generalized term, and in general there are several types - tornadoes, gustnadoes, landspouts, etc.